Manufacturing company in Schuylkill County growing fast

A Schuylkill County-based manufacturing company expands its facilities and brings more jobs to the area while staying green in the process.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Some simple, clear plastic trays might be sitting inside your refrigerator right now; Clearly Clean makes hundreds of millions of them every year.

Bob Richards manages the plant outside Frackville.

"If you would go into your local supermarket and buy poultry or seafood, they place the food in those types of trays," said Richards.

But unlike other food packaging materials, Clearly Clean's are 100 percent recyclable. They're made from the same material used in recyclable water bottles.

While it's helping the environment, it's also helping the company. Clearly Clean has been named the fastest-growing manufacturing company in northeastern Pennsylvania for the last two years, with more than 200 employees between Orwigsburg and Frackville.

The company is now widening its footprint in Frackville.

Clearly Clean is expanding again. The owners just purchased a 60,000 square-foot warehouse that they'll use for distribution and potentially more production in the future. That means 25 to 50 more job openings in the company.

The company is still getting the space cleaned and ready and hopes the new building will soon be able to pass rigorous food safety audits like its other facilities have. Richards says the company is always looking for more help.

"We would be looking for forklift drivers, production workers, machine techs, handymen, and maintenance," said Richards.

Richards says the company has been supporting workers through the pandemic, paying out $600,000 in bonuses. Clearly Clean is out to make a difference in Schuylkill County and the world.