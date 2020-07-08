Man wanted for Murder in North Carolina captured in Schuylkill County

The man almost hit a patrol car and was weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 81 at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police say they apprehended a man wanted on murder charges in North Carolina.

Police in Mahanoy City got a tip that one of the suspects, Christopher Preble called his mother from the Mahanoy City Library.

Officers said they found Preble driving a stolen car and began to pursue him.

According to police, Preble almost hit a patrol car and was weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 81 at speeds over 120 miles per hour before getting stuck in traffic.

There he slid off the road and was taken into custody.