Man wanted in connection with a slew of armed robberies

These armed robberies took place all over Schuylkill County spanning at least 30 miles in distance

CRESSONA, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill Haven are looking for a man who allegedly showed a handgun and stole cash from four convenience stores over the weekend.

Auburn Food Mart near Orwigsburg is just one of the places he allegedly robbed.

Kale Yurkonis said this was something he and his coworkers have never dealt with before.

"He just came in while she was in the back making breakfast. When she came out, he was at the drawer. She approached him and she thought it was a joke or something. Then he pulled the gun and she's like, 'oh now he's serious,'" Yurkonis said.

These armed robberies took place all over Schuylkill County spanning at least 30 miles in distance.

State police said the armed robberies started at the Mobil Gas Station in Cressona around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

From there, the man went on to Speedway Gas Station in Pine Grove Township around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Then Auburn Food Mart in West Brunswick Township and finally Vista Fuel in Schuylkill Haven.

"It's pretty freaky knowing that there's people that are just out there for such little amounts of money to just pull a gun on someone," Yurkonis said.

"He's obviously, in my opinion, he needs money for drugs. This is what occasionally happens when someone really needs their fix," Trooper David Beohm, PIO for Troop L, said.

Troopers said the man is about 6 feet tall and appeared to have a slight limp.

He was also wearing a Real Tree hooded sweatshirt.