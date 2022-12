Officials say the man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise.

Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month.

The jackets cost around $174 each.

Police say the man took off in a black SUV.