Santonio Malone was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Juan Carlos Romero in October of 2021.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a murder in Schuylkill County.

Officials say in October of 2021, Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Carlos Romero and injured one other victim in Mahanoy City.

U.S. Marshals tracked him all the way to Memphis, Tennessee, where they took him into custody in January 2022.

Malone was found guilty of first-degree murder last month in Schuylkill County.