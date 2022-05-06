Schuylkill County man sentenced for child porn

Jason Herman, 39, of Pine Grove was sentenced Thursday for possession of child porn.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for possession of child porn.

Officials say Jason Herman of Pine Grove was found to have over 670 images and multiple videos of the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Because of a prior child porn conviction, Herman received a federal sentence of a mandatory 10 years behind bars followed by ten years on supervised release.

He will also register as a sex offender in Schuylkill County.