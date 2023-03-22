Man sentenced after cyberstalking six people

He falsely accused victims of crimes like murder and sent them threatening messages.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County will spend up to six years behind bars for cyberstalking.

Investigators say Aaron Vandaley, of Pottsville, caused substantial emotional distress to six victims.

He falsely accused victims of crimes like murder, sent threatening messages to victims, and attempted to contact one victim by making over 100 phone calls.

As part of his sentence, he is not allowed to have any further contact with any of the victims.

