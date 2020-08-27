Man rescues neighbor from fire in Schuylkill County

Officials say eight homes took on damage from the fire in Saint Clair.

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A man was rescued by his neighbor after a garage fire in Schuylkill County.

The garage along Second Street in Saint Clair caught fire just after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The flames soon spread to a home on nearby West Patterson Street.

One man was home at the time.

He was unable to find a way out because of heavy smoke so a neighbor ran in to help.

"The whole house was full of smoke. Well, we got his walker, actually, I picked him up. We pushed him out the door, actually drug him down the steps and we put him across the street bc the smoke was just too much. Another 2, 3 minutes, he wouldn't have been able to get out," said Gerry Talamantes.