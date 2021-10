Tremont fire takes the life of two dogs.

TREMONT, Pa. — A man had to be rescued from the roof of his burning home in Schuylkill County.

Flames broke out just after 10 Wednesday night at a double-block home on Crescent Street in Tremont.

One man and three dogs were inside at the time.

The man escaped to the roof where crews rescued him.

Two dogs died and one was saved.