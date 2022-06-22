Man pleads guilty in child endangerment case

The man allegedly fought off police officers while using his son as a shield. The child ended up getting tased in the leg.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A father in Schuylkill County will spend up to three years behind bars for using his child as a human shield against police.

Police say Joshua King broke into his parent's home in Schuylkill Haven last year with his 18-month-old baby.

King allegedly fought off officers while using his son as a shield.

The child ended up getting tased in the leg.

