Troopers say the man was shot after a confrontation with three men late Tuesday night.

MCADOO, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Schuylkill County earlier this week.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along West Third Street in McAdoo.

Police say a 48-year-old man was shot in the stomach after an encounter with three men.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspects were gone.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.