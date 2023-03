Police said the man was walking along the tracks in Ashland Friday morning when he was struck.

ASHLAND, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after being struck by a train in Schuylkill County.

George Baucum, 54, from Girardville, was walking along a stretch of railroad tracks in Ashland around 11 a.m. Friday when the train hit him, according to police.

Baucum was flown to a hospital near Allentown with serious injuries. There is no word on his condition.