ASHLAND, Pa. — A jury convicted a man on trial for the death of a 4-year-old boy in Schuylkill County.

Phillip Moeller, of Fountain Springs, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Court papers show Moeller was rough-housing with little Tanner Geiger at a home in Ashland back in 2013.