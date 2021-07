The stabbing happened on Friday around 10:40 p.m.

MCADOO, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are working to piece together a stabbing in McAdoo.

Officers say they were called to the area of Kennedy Drive and Jackson Street in the borough last night, where they found a stabbing victim with wounds to his stomach.

The man was flown to a hospital, and there's no word on his condition.