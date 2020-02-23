Man dies after struggle with police in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to North Greenview Road in North Manheim Township Saturday afternoon.
Police say 38-year-old Adam Gamrak was acting erratically.
Gamrak allegedly ran at troopers, so police used a stun gun on him.
The suspect lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The investigation into the death of Gamrak is ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results.
