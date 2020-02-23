Man dies after struggle with police in Schuylkill County

The suspect lost consciousness after a stun gun was used on him; he later died at the hospital.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to North Greenview Road in North Manheim Township Saturday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old Adam Gamrak was acting erratically.

Gamrak allegedly ran at troopers, so police used a stun gun on him.

The suspect lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he died.