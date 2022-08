A Schuylkill County man is dead after getting pinned under his lawnmower on Thursday.

State police say the victim is 79-year-old John Lippert from Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven.

Troopers say Lippert rode his lawnmower to get the mail on his property because he couldn't walk for it.

On Thursday, authorities say he lost control of the machine, and it landed on top of him.

His family found Lippert, but it was too late.