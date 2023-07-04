Schuylkill County man dies after crash

The man veered off a road and ended up in a ditch. He later died at the hospital.

ANDREAS, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

That crash happened Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lehigh County coroner, William Reed of Andreas veered off Lizard Creek Road in West Penn Township and ended up in a ditch.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police are investigating the crash.

