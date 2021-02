A man from Schuylkill County is now charged with first and third-degree murder in the death of his grandmother.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Kalvin Clark is now charged with first and third-degree murder for the death of his grandmother, Sharon Zimmerman, on January 23 in Pine Grove.

State police say Clark told them he got into a fight with his grandmother.

Clark says he grabbed her face to stop her from yelling, and that's when the 73-year-old fell down the stairs.