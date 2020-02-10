Man uses stimulus check to buy hoagies for his Schuylkill County community

Carl Schwenk decided to pay it forward with money from his stimulus check.

CRESSONA, Pa. — If you saw Carl Schwenk of Cressona smile, you'd find it hard to believe that every night at 8 o'clock he has to receive treatment for skin cancer.

"He's such a giving, caring person. He'll help anybody,' said Carl's wife Deborah Schwenk.

That's how everybody we spoke with described Carl, who's also known as "Bimbo."



Recently, that generous nature was on full display when he used one of his stimulus checks to buy hundreds of hoagies for the community here at Jean's Place in Cressona.

"I had my stimulus check. Let's give away 100 subs. I said, this is a pandemic, people are having problems, people are worrying about feeding their families, let's enlighten their life for one day. Let's give away 100 subs. Well, that 100 subs turned out to be 308. I don't know how that happened, but it did," said Carl Schwenk.

And Carl isn't stopping there. This weekend, he's at it again. Money that he and his wife had saved to buy new carpet for their home is instead being used to provide more Jean's Place subs for people in this part of Schuylkill County.

"The response from the people was so overwhelming. I could cry it was so nice, they just loved it and they needed it, so we decided we're going to do it again," said Carl.

"I went to high school with him. I've known him a long time, so I think it's great. It's really great," said Jean Biertempfel, owner of Jean's Place.

"We live in a great community with great people and we like to help out."