SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A man is now accused of setting fire to the home he shared with his family in Schuylkill County.

Felix Bermejo faces a slew of charges, including arson.

According to court papers, surveillance video shows him starting the fire at his home on West Penn Street in Shenandoah late last month.

Authorities believe Bermejo set the fire in an attempt to collect insurance money.