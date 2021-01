The man is accused of stealing from homes that were damaged in a fire last Thursday in Schuylkill County.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and theft charges have been filed by Mahanoy City police against a man accused of stealing from homes damaged in a fire last Thursday in Schuylkill County.

Joseph Minnich, of Mahanoy City, was arrested for burglarizing the properties on West South Street in the borough.