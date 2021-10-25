We look back at a tasty trip to a church in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — My mom made halupki when I was a kid.

Good, solid food, these little stuffed cabbages.

Seems we're so busy these days we hardly have time to make a pot. Put in the freezer, these things mellow like fine wine to brace up some future Sunday dinner.

"You never make a pound, you always make several pounds." runs Saint Kunegundas Church in Mcadoo they still make halupkis.

This is basic food and the ingredients are not exotic. Rice, meat, some seasoning, and, in this case, forty-seven heads of steamed cabbage for wrapping.

The church's fall bazaar is Saturday and Sunday, so that's why the folks are making halupki.

Father Joe Grembocki has a liking for the end product, as I do. And, as I do, he enjoys the company.

"They kibitz, they tell stories, they remember the people that used to work with them. It's a little bit of history and it's also kind of a bridge to the future." if I could gain weight by simply breathing, I would weigh double after a few hours.

Cooking halupki always has a certain aroma, a siren song beckoning one to dinner, or a snack.

"We put this on the bottom so the halupki don't stick and on the top of this cut-up cabbage I'll put sauerkraut and that sauerkraut flavoring goes through the whole halupki."

The folks at saint Kunugunda's will make 600 or so halupki for the weekend. Hardly enough to make a dent in a town's appetite.