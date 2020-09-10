Makeover in McAdoo

Projects to upgrade streets and sidewalks in the borough are nearing completion.

MCADOO, Pa. — A lot of work has been done to improve one Schuylkill County community for the last two years. That work is almost done, and as McAdoo's mayor says, that's not the only good news.

"It covers many many things. You talk about the beautification, you talk about safety, safe sidewalks where people can walk. That's our business district, too, so it just offered so much for our community," said McAdoo Mayor Dane Watro.

Two projects started back in the spring of 2018 in this part of Schuylkill County. Route 309 is being completely redone, and so are the borough's sidewalks along the state road. Both of those efforts are nearing completion, and it's easy to tell as you drive down the main drag.

McAdoo also received more good news recently, when it was awarded a grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development worth $160,000 to help fund the sidewalk work.

"It's overwhelming with great satisfaction because this is a big step. It's a lot of money. It was a little scary in the beginning because this was going to be on the taxpayers' back, but it's not anymore. the vision we have is to just keep moving forward."

Business owners along Route 309 say that the road and sidewalk work made things difficult for a while, but they understand it was for the better.

"It's been a little tough. We don't have the through traffic like we used to, so we are a little slow compared to last year, but when it's done, it's going to be beautiful for all the citizens of McAdoo," said Bonnie Torre at Via Nuova Pizzeria.