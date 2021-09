Troopers believe someone is taking checks from mailbox locations in Schuylkill and Berks Counties.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are warning residents about a rash of mail thefts.

Officers say someone took mail from several communities in Schuylkill and Berks County.

The thieves then take any personal checks, change the name, and cash them.