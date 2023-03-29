Mahanoy City native named new PSU basketball coach

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Penn State has a new basketball coach, and he's a familiar face in Schuylkill County.
Mike Rhoades, from Mahanoy City, is heading to Happy Valley.
The Mahanoy Area High School Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University for the past six years.
For Mahanoy Area Athletic Director Eric Moucheron, seeing Rhoades move into this position is special for the area.
"We as a community really follow our own here. No matter where he is, you walk into a bar, you walk into a store, you're gonna see vcu shirts everywhere, you still see shirts everywhere. We really take care of our own here, and it's really something special for our community," said Moucheron.
Rhoades will be formally introduced in a press conference Thursday in State College.
