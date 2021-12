This is the latest school district forced to cancel in-person classes following threatening comments.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Another school in our area is going virtual due to a threat.

Monday night, the Mahanoy Area School District announced all classes will be virtual starting Tuesday.

Officials say this will allow administrators with Mahanoy area to continue an investigation into the threat.

There is no word on what the potential threat was but the school district is asking students with any information to come forward.