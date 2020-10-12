Local little league continues legal battle

Usually little league fields are looked at as fields of dreams, but here in Tremont, it's been the source of an ongoing nightmare "It just kills me. I spend sleepless nights just sitting up awake thinking 'where do we go from here?' I can't believe a contractor like him would do something like this to a non-profit, youth organization,” said James Scheibley, president of the Tremont Little League. James Scheibley has served as president of Tremont Little League for nearly two decades.

There should be four sets of lights here now, but all these months later there's only one because Mattera never finished the job.



"Even the first light he did put up, it took him 3-4 months to get that up. Then he never showed up in October of that year, then cut down the other three poles, then left us with stubs sticking out of the ground. Never locked out the power box or nothing, so we had live wires going to them wires,” said Scheibley.



According to court papers, Mattera has been hit with felony charges including theft by deception and there is a warrant out for his arrest.



"This is the only thing Tremont has. This is the last youth organization left in the borough. The last thing I want to see is this fold. It won't fold. We'll just keep chugging along,” said Scheibley.



There was a hearing last month, but no future court date has been set.