Local forester returns home after fighting fires out west

Jake Novitsky, who works for the DCNR, spent time putting out blazes in California and Colorado.

When it comes to forest fires, they happen here in Pennsylvania, but they're much easier to contain here than out west, but why is that?

"Out here in Pennsylvania, we have a lot more water, more rain," said Jake Novitsky, a fire Forrester for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "Out there, they're in a drought, few and far between rainstorms. Their fuel moisture content out there is very minimal at best. As far as the typography goes, they have bigger mountains and steeper terrain."

When wildfires get out of hand in that part of America, resources are often needed from the east coast. That's where Novitsky comes in.

"I went out as a faller, which is basically a guy who goes out with a chainsaw, cuts hazard trees down, puts in hotlines, mitigate safety issues with trees," Novitsky added.

Novitsky is a fire forester for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources based in the Locust Valley Fire Control Station near Barnesville. He recently got back from fighting the blazes that tore through parts of California and Colorado. He's had to take down wildfires here in our area but says it's a different ball game out west.

"Out there, everything is at a greater scale," Novitsky said. "You could have 100, 200, 300 square miles, and not have a house. Here, you can't go more than 50 miles and not see some type of town, some type of road. So access to these wildfires in Pennsylvania is easier. You can get water to places faster, quicker, logistically."