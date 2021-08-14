Lithuanian Days held in Schuylkill County

The event continues on Sunday in Schuylkill County.

A celebration of Lithuanian Heritage was held in Schuylkill County.

The 108th Lithuanian Days took place at Lakewood Park in Rush Township, near Hometown, on Saturday.

The event features military reenactors from the Lithuanian Soviet Wars of the 1950s.

There were also Lithuanian dancers, music, and of course - food!

"Ethnic background is very important to us, and we've grown up with that my whole life. It's ingrained in us! So we're just trying to show the young kids also, the history of their background!" said Kim Shimukonas of Barnesville.

The Lithuanian-American Community in Schuylkill County has hosted the event in August every year since 1914.