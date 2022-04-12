Life skills prom invites all students with disabilities across Schuylkill County

Schuylkill Haven High School kicked off prom season Tuesday hosting a county-wide event for students with disabilities, a highlight for the school year.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The gymnasium at Schuylkill Haven High School transformed into a Hawaiian-themed prom Tuesday for students with disabilities.

“Personally, all of this high school stuff was very memorable. They were able to get dressed up whether it was a prom dress, a tux, or Hawaiian attire. But they got to experience the full prom experience,” shares Amy Stephen, Life Skills Teacher at Schuylkill Haven High School.

Students from 10 different school districts across Schuylkill County attended.

This is the first life skills prom since the pandemic; making it even more special and a crucial part of the teachers' lesson plans.

Sam Julian, Autistic Support Teacher at Schuylkill Haven High School says, “It teaches them life skills, and being able to communicate with others. It's just something to look forward to because there's not too many opportunities out there and this does give them a sense of pride.”

Faculty members from Schuylkill Haven High School have been planning this event since the beginning of the school year and credit the students for making it all happen.

Julian added, “They were looking forward to the Hawaiian theme because they got to pick it. They did the invitations, they picked out a lot of the invitations.”

The students were also DJs, creating the playlist for their prom.

Trevor Cappela, a Senior at Schuylkill Haven High School mentions, “I picked 'Never Gonna Give You Up and Don't Stop Believing.”

He’s been looking forward to this dance for two years now and deemed this long-awaited prom a success.

Students and teachers are already looking forward to prom next year.