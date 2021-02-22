Schuylkill County library asks for support in 'Love Your Library' month

Community libraries across the country are asking for one simple thing during the month of February - a little love.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Before you see the stacks and shelves full of books, this is what will greet you when you enter the Orwigsburg Area Free Public Library.

No, the library didn't forget to take down its Christmas tree; this is called the Giving Tree, and it's how the library celebrates a nationwide campaign called Love Your Library.

"It's just a way for patrons to love us back. We love them all year long. We give them programs and contests and free books to check out (as long as you return them on time and in good shape!)" said library director Claudia Gross.

Gross says community support for the Orwigsburg library has always been strong, but COVID-19 has certainly taken its toll.

During Love Your Library month, staff are asking people to make a small donation by taking an item off the tree.

The Giving Tree is filled with things the library needs, such as packing tape, craft supplies, and in the age of COVID-19, Clorox wipes.

"Sometimes, people want to give back to the library, but they don't know what to give, so all year long, there's little things that we use all the time for storytime, or with our crafters or just regular items," said Gross.

Why is it important to support your local library?

Gross says these days, libraries provide a rare resource.

"It's so strange to think that there's still something free out there in the world that's going to give back to you, not only educational and recreational material but just maybe running into your neighbor or being able to talk to someone for a few minutes or discovering a goldmine that you didn't know that we had here."

The Ashland Public Library is participating in 'Love Your Library' month with a used book sale.