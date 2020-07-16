Librarian receiving praise for keeping community together

These unusual times call for creativity and imagination to keep folks connected.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — If it wasn't for the pandemic, the Ringtown Area Library would be packed on a summer day.

"The Ringtown Library was the hangout for so many people," library director Tanya Savitsky said. "Both the young children and the older folks. We miss it. We miss being able to socialize with our community."

Over the past few months, though, Savitsky has been hailed a community icon by those in the area for how she's kept people connected during a tough time.

"We have just worked really hard, honestly, to reach them and stay in touch with them."

Savitsky has done a lot to uplift people of all ages and keep them entertained.

She's organized things like virtual storytimes, Zoom projects, and scavenger hunts throughout the borough, taking advantage of the technology available to adapt and evolve during these unusual times.

"It was a big learning curve, how to take what we do in the library with storytime and do that online," Savitsky added. "Trying to give them hands-on things to do after we read a story, but beyond that, we started really getting into having them get active, doing scavenger hunts around town and we're really excited about our story walks. We did one story walk already and we have one starting next week."

The library is now open five days a week.