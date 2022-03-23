Leiby's Restaurant feeds Ukrainian refugees

A restaurant in Tamaqua is helping people in Poland who have taken in Ukrainian refugees, an issue that hits close to home in Schuylkill County.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Ever since Beata Cudak moved to Schuylkill County from Poland, she's worked at Leiby's Restaurant in South Tamaqua. While she considers the staff family, her parents are currently in Poland taking care of Ukrainian refugees.

"I think the Polish people are trying to help as much as they can. They opened up their homes to strangers. They collect all the food, clothes, books, everything that they need," Cudak explains.

After hearing Cudak share the harsh realities hundreds of parentless Ukrainian children are facing after fleeing their country, owner Daniel Leiby wanted to help.

"In these small communities, it would be like a couple hundred kids coming into Tamaqua or McAdoo trying to be taken care of by only the locals," Leiby said.

Using Allegro, the Polish version of Amazon, Leiby's Restaurant is sending food and kitchen supplies to Ukrainian refugees every week with donations collected from customers and staff.

Just last week, they sent $1,100 worth of supplies to feed the refugees over the span of two days.

"Whereas as opposed to donating $100 to UNICEF or something and wondering where it goes, we know it's over $1,000 of materials hitting those people right when they need it, and it's what they need," said Leiby.

Leiby's doesn't plan to stop donating any time soon.

"That situation, what's happened over there, I never expected. Nobody did. We don't even know here how people aren't scared, and they really need the help," Cudak added.

If you would like to help Ukrainian refugees living in Poland, you can make a generous donation at Leiby's Restaurant any time they're open.