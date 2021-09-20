Lantern release for addiction awareness

Folks came together to remember those who fought battles against addiction in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lantern release held Monday night in Schuylkill County is remembering those who fought battles against addiction.

It was all a part of National Addiction Awareness Month, which is September.

New Destiny, a halfway house for women and women with children, hosted the event at Gaudenzi Fountain Springs, an addiction treatment center, along Broad Street in Ashland.

The lanterns were released just before sunset.

Forty-four women took part in the lantern release as they remembered those who have helped them and those who have passed away.

"I was very grateful and it was very interesting to know that everybody that loses people and like we're all out here to support each other," said client Erin Showers.