The fire started around 2 p.m. on Friday.

COALDALE, Pa. — A kitchen fire damaged half of a double-block home in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters were called to a home on Greenwood Street in Coaldale at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say a cooking incident sparked the flames.

All the smoke caused quite a bit of damage inside the home.

A family and five pet cats got out safely. However, a pet bird died in the fire.

The other half of the home sustained minor smoke damage.