Kindness of strangers: Stolen bike replaced

His bicycle was stolen from right outside his home in Schuylkill County, but this sixth grader is back in the saddle because of one stranger's generosity.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — On any given night, you might spot 12-year-old Thomas Bechtel riding his bike through Shenandoah.

"We’d ride down to like the school," Thomas said. "We’d ride on that hill and around town."

Thomas says the bike gives him some freedom, but recently that freedom was taken from him.

Thomas usually stores his bike behind bars, thinking that it would be safe. But a week ago Sunday, the family realized his bike had been stolen.

"I didn’t really show it, but I was pretty sad. I mean, it was a good bike. I liked to ride it, and it definitely fit me pretty well. I don’t really know why someone would steal it. Obviously, I wasn’t very happy."

Neither was his mom, who posted her frustration online. She soon received a message she didn’t expect.

"I put it on a group on Facebook, and a guy got in touch yesterday and wanted to give my son a bike. It was very, very nice of him," Melissa Bechtel said.

The man behind Facebook username "Goal Getters" showed up at the home within an hour, bringing with him a set of shiny new wheels. Thomas couldn't believe it.

"It’s exciting. They said it was new, and the tag is still on it."

He took the new bike for a spin for the first time on Wednesday, still in disbelief that a stranger made it all possible.

"It’s just kind of heartwarming that people are nice enough to do this and just give their money to get me like that," Thomas said. "It’s really just wonderful."