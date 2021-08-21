Kielbasa Festival held in Schuylkill County

The Kielbasa Festival also included Shenandoah's Heritage Day.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — The streets of Shenandoah were filled with the smell of a popular ethnic food on Saturday.

Main Street was shut down for the 13th Annual Kielbasa Festival.

Shenandoah legends like Capitol Food Market and Lucky's Kielbasa shop were on hand, but the event also features food trucks and vendors from all different parts of the country.

Downtown Shenandoah Incorporated combined its two biggest outdoor fundraisers this year, so the festival also served as Heritage Day.

"We've been doing this for several years. In our town, we're proud of our heritage, our background. We have shops that have been open within our town for well over a 100 years or more," said Dave Lukashunas of Shenandoah.