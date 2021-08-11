Job fair draws crowd in Schuylkill county

More than 80 employers were on-site, with over 1,500 jobs available.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — With resumes in hand, dozens showed up at the Fairlane Village mall in Pottsville, looking to walk away with a new job.

Mark Puddu was one of them.

"I've been unemployed from COVID from last year and unfortunately I've been still looking. I've been sending lots of applications out," said Puddu.

Puddu has been on the lookout for almost a year and a half trying to get an IT job.

Like many, he's decided to come out to PA CareerLink's Schuylkill county job and education fair.

"I think that's great," Puddu said. "Having all these people here to help people because it is frustrating, cause a lot of times I'm at home. I'm on the computer and all your doing is the computer."

More than 80 employer booths filled the inside of the mall.

Employers were looking for people to fill a wide variety of jobs. From delivery drivers to health care workers, manufacturing and production, to education.

"If somebody says they can't find a job in Schuylkill county there's really something wrong because these employers are hiring right now. They are interviewing right on the spot, there taking applications, they're taking resumes," said Sharon Seiwell, with PA Careerlink Schuylkill County.

While many people are looking to get back into the workforce, these businesses are looking to hire them. Employers say since the pandemic started their hiring pool just hasn't been the same.

"It's been pretty limited the candidate pool just isn't what it used to be and our hiring classes are getting smaller and smaller every week. We seem to be turning over more associates than we are able to bring back. So it's really kinda put us in a strain getting the product out to the customer," said Samantha Foore, Big Lots DC Human Resources manager.

In total, more than 1,500 jobs were available in Schuylkill County.