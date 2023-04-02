Athlete honored in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Jaden Leiby was honored Saturday afternoon at North Schuylkill High School in a special ceremony between the Lady Spartan's Girls' varsity and JV basketball games, where his # 6 jersey was enshrined in the school district's Wall of Fame.
Leiby suffered a traumatic injury during a tackle in a football game back in October of 2019.
In the more than three years since the community has rallied to support Jaden on his road to recovery.
This honor, Jaden says, means a lot. "Just having everyone here, even the people that I never even spoke to, showing their faces here and, you know, wearing my shirt stuff like that. It's just it makes me feel so, so loved and wanted. Sometimes it helps me even get out of bed in the morning. You know what I mean," said Leiby.
This is the first time the North Schuylkill School District has retired a player's jersey.
