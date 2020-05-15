'This will help me a lot' Jaden Leiby receives wheelchair donation

The North Schuylkill star athlete continues to get stronger.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — North Schuylkill High School senior, Jaden Leiby continues to recover from a broken neck he suffered on the football field last fall.

With the weather finally turning, he's been staying pretty busy with his friends and family, which has made life during the pandemic a little more enjoyable.

"A lot of outdoors," Leiby said. "Now that the weather is coming back, we've been hunting. Juut getting out walking with my buddies, going for rides. A lot of Dunkin Donuts. Love Dunkin."

Jaden's currently doing at home physical therapy about six days a week and is making a lot of progress, regaining strength.

He returned home to Ashland in March after a few months of rehab in Philadelphia, which is where we last caught up with him.

Now, that rehab and recovery are being made easier, thanks to a friendly donation.

The owners of The Big Catch near Cressona and a Schuylkill County man, who's been following Jaden's story gave him this special wheelchair that's valued at more than $1,000.

"We had prayed for him because we were really touched by his story," Louann Perlman, who own The Big Catch said. "When this came about, this is just something special that we actually got to meet Jaden and we got to bless him with a wheel chair."

"Once somebody in the Skook gets hurt, we take care of our own," Shawn Phillips of Tamaqua said. "This is one thing, I feel as though, we're taking care of our own."

"This is going to allow me to work on my upper body," Leiby added."It's pretty much like a workout wheelchair. I'm working on my biceps, triceps, everything up top."