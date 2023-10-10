Two found dead in Schuylkill County

State police are investigating the deaths of two people in Schuylkill County after their bodies were found in a wooded area in New Philadelphia.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It was not too far off Ferndale Road that state police say two bodies were discovered in the early hours of Tuesday Morning.

"We could hear all kinds of screaming and hollering going on maybe a quarter mile half a mile back in the woods, and at that time, the sound travels, but that's what we heard. You couldn't make out what they were saying. It was all just kind of screaming and hollering," said Joe Spotts, New Philadelphia.

For Joe Spotts of New Philadelphia, the noise he heard before heading to work turned out to be a state police investigation.

Just after 3:25 a.m., Troopers say two bodies were found in a wooded area just off Ferndale Road, which was closed until about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Not too far from Spott's home.

"I couldn't believe it; like I said, it's a bad neighborhood, but that's not the kind of stuff that happens here, you know," said Spotts.

The Schuylkill County corners office pronounced the two people dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

Leaving residents like Spotts to only think about what happened, "We just thought they were drinking and partying and arguing, so I just went to work like it was a normal day."

State police are still treating this as an active investigation. At this time, the identities of the two bodies have not yet been released.