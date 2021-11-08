Investigation at Tamaqua Area involving high school football team

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Officials in the Tamaqua Area School district have acknowledged an investigation into the district's high school football team.
In a release on Monday, Tamaqua Area Superintendent Raymond Kinder said an investigation began last Thursday involving the district and police agencies.
The release said the ongoing probe involves a "student disciplinary matter of a juvenile nature."
Tamaqua Area forfeited its playoff football game against North Schuylkill last weekend. Officials have not said if the forfeit is related to the investigation.