HEGINS, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 south in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. in Frailey Township.

Officials haven't said how many cars were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Interstate 81 South between the Hegins and Tremont exits will remain closed for a few hours.