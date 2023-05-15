'Signing Day' for student artists held in Schuylkill County

It was an important day in Schuylkill County as student artists were recognized for their creative talents as part of the inaugural Signing Day.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The inaugural Fine Arts Signing Day was hosted by the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts at the Yuengling Mansion Monday.

Several seniors from seven high schools throughout the county participated in the event.

Similar to high school athletes who have Signing Days, it was a way for students with different strengths to celebrate higher education.

"Artists put in a lot of work to do what they do, so I think as much as athletes put into their work and their craft. So I think artists do the same thing, and they should be recognized," said Marley Mikovich, SSCA Executive Director.

A total of 14 high school students were a part of Schuylkill County's Signing Day.