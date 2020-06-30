A sweet gesture for Jaden Leiby

Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor presented the former star quarterback with a check to help pay for medical expenses.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — For Jaden Leiby and his North Schuylkill High School teammates, Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor in Shenandoah became a go-to spot after football practices.

"It wasn't always about the ice cream," Leiby said. "You'd come in here just for the smiles. Everything you'd come in with a smile on your face. They greeted us with great things, nice people. It was awesome to come here."

When Leiby suffered a spinal cord injury on the field last fall, the owners of Chill Out were devastated and when they reopened this year, they wanted to do something to help.

"He is such a wonderful guy," Ann Marie Decusky said. "He's an inspiration to everyone so we wanted to make him smile and do something for him. So, we thought about how can we raise money for him? So we decided to do a campfire sundae."

For a few days earlier this summer, Chill Out held an ice cream sundae campaign. The sundae featured hot fudge, marshmallow, graham crackers, and was topped with whipped cream, peanuts, and a cherry. All the proceeds from the sales went to Leiby's family to help pay for medical expenses.

On Tuesday, Chill Out presented the former star quarterback with a check for $2,500.

"I was kind of speechless," Leiby said. "With the business that they're running here, they're so popular and they wanted to do something for me. It was incredible."