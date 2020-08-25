How schools are trying to keep athletes safe

Lots of cleaning and temperature checking.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Athletic trainers have to go through a lot of schooling but no amount of schooling could've prepared them for a season like this.

So, what are they doing to keep these high school athletes and themselves safe?

Here's a hint: A lot of temperature checking and a lot of cleaning.

"It's different," Dan Slotterback, Pottsville's athletic trainer said.

It certainly is. In year's past, Pottsville Area High School football players would just show up for two-a-days, throw the pads on in the locker room, and hit the field.

Athletic trainers would handle their duties and treat any injuries, but the pandemic has changed everything.

"The best we can do is just keep constant communication with our coaches and explaining to our athletes how important it is for them to be honest with us and let us know if there's something wrong," Slotterback added.

"If they're not feeling well or anything like that and for them to take responsibility. They're young adults and they need to just say 'hey, I'm not going to mess this up for my teammates or mess this up for anyone else.'"

Before every practice starts, each player has to get their temperature checked, then gets asked a series of questions.

Players also have to bring their own water bottle and wash their own equipment.

A limited number of people are allowed in the weight and training rooms at one time, which the athletic trainers are sanitizing constantly.

Oh, yea, locker rooms?

They're off-limits.

Welcome to high school football in 2020.

"We didn't prepare for this at school," athletic trainer Tanner Dean said. "We prepared for basic injuries, which are normal for us, but this is nothing like we're taught in the classroom or any of our clinical settings before."