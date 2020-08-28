How school districts are trying to keep students safe

An all-access look at what the North Schuylkill School District is doing.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The North Schuylkill School District has around 2,000 students.

70 percent of them have decided to take classes in person.

So, what's school like for those who are here? We take a look.

The coronavirus has changed the way we do a lot of things as a society, including how we educate young people.

Going to school is much different now than it's ever been and it doesn't take long to see why.

"Each child is assigned a desk shield," superintendent, Dr. Robert Ackell said. "It doesn't leave the building. They pick it up in homeroom each morning and each afternoon before they leave, they go back to homeroom so it can be sanitized."

The desk shields are one method that North Schuylkill is using to try and keep its students safe.

There are also hand sanitizer stations all around the school.

Each classroom is equipped with more hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Classroom sizes are much smaller, with students spread out and hallways serve as one-way streets.

If you forget where you're headed, there are arrows that will help point you in the right direction.

"Staying at home doesn't seem very fun to me," senior Madeline Wittig said. "I like to get involved, I like to socialize and I just thought it would be a better experience for me overall."

In addition to feeling safe enough to attend classes, which is right now two days a week for those who elected to do so, other students we spoke with emphasized that the learning experience is much more beneficial in person than attending classes online.

That's what all schools in the state were forced to do at the end of last year when the virus first hit.

"The benefit of being here is actually being in front of the teachers and stuff," Senior Noah Oravitz said. "They'll be able to answer my questions right away instead of having to email them right away. It's just much faster and will allow me to progress."

"When we got out through half the year last year, I really started to struggle with doing online school," senior Jacob Olivieri said. "It was actually more stressful than actually being here which was surprising. I struggled a lot more. I prefer to be in school, learning with people."