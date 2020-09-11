Flames force family from home in Schuylkill County

The place on West Main Street in Valley View near Hegins caught fire around 5:00 p.m.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after flames broke out at a home in Schuylkill County Sunday night.

Flames broke out in an upstairs bedroom and firefighters were able to get them under control before the fire spread to the rest of the house.

Only one person was home at the time and was taken to be treated for breathing in too much smoke.