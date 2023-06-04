Host families needed for people with developmental disabilities in Schuylkill County

The life-sharing program allows individuals with developmental disabilities to live with a foster family.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Bowling at Spare Time Lanes is a typical day for the participants involved with Community And Residential Empowerment Services, or C.A.R.E.S. for short.

Every day, adults living with disability go to Tamaqua or a surrounding community and do things they consider fun.

The next day, they'll pack meals and deliver them to their neighbors.

"My favorite thing is delivering meals on wheels. And the elderly really appreciate it. A lot of people tell me 'thank you' and that they appreciate that we're doing things for us, said Barbar Starr, Lifesharing participant.

"If we don't feel like we're contributing and helping other people, we feel a void. And we want to make sure all of our individuals are fulfilled and live exciting lives," said Shelia Davison-Bray, C.A.R.E.S. CEO.

But many of the participants struggle to find a place to call home.

Some of them live in group homes run by C.A.R.E.S.

But the social services organization also offers what it calls a lifesharing program.

It allows individuals with developmental disabilities to live with a foster family; C.A.R.E.S. wants to see more families sign up.

"We're seeing an increase in referrals to our program. But the amount of providers that we have hasn't increased since COVID," said Sarah Wentz, C.A.R.E.S. Residential Program Director.

Some current providers now host more than one participant at a time but agree it is worth it.

"It's just like he's our kid. He's a part of our family, and that's what life-sharing is all about. Bringing them in and making them feel like they're part of your family," said Margaret Hegarty, Lifesharing Provider.

"And they teach you so much. Like you think you're there to help them, but they help you just as much, and they make you realize what you're doing matters," Jessica Navitsky, Lifesharing Provider.

"Like you're helping a person, and it should make you feel good because you are helping a person, you get an additional person in your family," said Rose Christman, Lifesharing Coordinator.

If you would like to get involved with C.A.R.E.S., CLICK HERE.