Finding a way to honor Schuylkill County high school graduates

You can get your senior pictures put up on a digital billboard in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — High school seniors throughout our area won't get to walk across the stage for graduation due to the ongoing pandemic.

One organization is finding a way to honor high school seniors throughout Schuylkill County.

When driving down Route 61 through Pottsville, it's nearly impossible to miss the giant digital billboard.

"Well, 61 is probably one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the state outside of the interstates naturally," AAA Schuylkill County board member John Levkulic said. "But in Schuylkill County, this board is probably seen by tens of thousands of people every day."

If you're a graduating high school senior in Schuylkill County, you can get your picture put up on the billboard. AAA Schuylkill County wants to honor those seniors whose school years were impacted by the coronavirus. Those students have missed out on proms, sporting events, and won't get to have traditional graduation ceremonies, so AAA thought this was the least it could do.

"Not only is this memory special for the seniors, but also the parents and guardians of those seniors," AAA Schuylkill County president Steve Lindemann said. "So, this is a way for them to go down and view their child on the billboard and perhaps pull into one of the parking lots and grab a photo."

Those seniors looking to participate will need to send in their name and where they go to school, their senior picture in .jpeg format, and a contact number or email. You will also be notified as to when your picture will be displayed.

"Graduating is a milestone in their life. You see every day where people are trying to honor them and make it a life moment."